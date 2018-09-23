Contrasting HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) and Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

HopFed Bancorp (NYSE: CFG) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HopFed Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp $41.78 million 2.88 $3.30 million $0.76 23.82 Citizens Financial Group $6.45 billion 3.02 $1.65 billion $2.58 15.88

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than HopFed Bancorp. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HopFed Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HopFed Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HopFed Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 1 4 6 0 2.45

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than HopFed Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

HopFed Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of HopFed Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of HopFed Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HopFed Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HopFed Bancorp pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares HopFed Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp 10.30% 6.18% 0.59% Citizens Financial Group 26.72% 7.59% 0.99%

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats HopFed Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts. It also provides loans, such as one-to-four family first mortgages, home equity lines of credit, junior liens, multi-family loans, construction and land loans, non-residential real estate loans, and farm loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer and commercial loans. In addition, the company owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, it invests in the United States government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. As of March 21, 2018, the company operated 18 offices in western Kentucky and middle Tennessee; Heritage Bank Wealth Management of Murray, Kentucky, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Kingston Springs, Tennessee, and Clarksville, Tennessee; and Heritage Mortgage Services of Clarksville, Tennessee, as well as loan production offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and Brentwood, Tennessee. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, home loans, education loans, credit cards, business loans, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms; and maintains approximately 130 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

