Contrasting China Finance Online (JRJC) and Navient (NAVI)

China Finance Online (NASDAQ: NAVI) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. China Finance Online does not pay a dividend. Navient pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Finance Online and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 1 4 5 0 2.40

Navient has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than China Finance Online.

Volatility and Risk

China Finance Online has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of China Finance Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance Online and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online -52.08% -59.82% -25.00% Navient 5.72% 13.95% 0.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Finance Online and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online $42.62 million 1.00 -$36.73 million N/A N/A Navient $5.18 billion 0.73 $292.00 million $1.79 8.02

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Summary

Navient beats China Finance Online on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co. Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. It provides online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an Internet-based financial platform that integrates wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; and jrj.com, a financial information Website. In addition, it provides commodities brokerage services; securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited; information services; and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its products and services to individual investors managing their own money; professional investors, such as institutional investors managing large sums of money on behalf of their clients and high net worth individuals; and other financial professionals, including investment bankers, stock analysts and financial reporters, and middle class individuals. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans; and originates private education refinance loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education, financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

