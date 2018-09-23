ContractNet Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges (CNET)

ContractNet (CURRENCY:CNET) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, ContractNet has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContractNet has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of ContractNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContractNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00294280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00152637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.76 or 0.06968696 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ContractNet Coin Profile

ContractNet’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins. ContractNet’s official website is contractnet.com . ContractNet’s official message board is medium.com/@contractnetlabs . ContractNet’s official Twitter account is @contractNetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContractNet Coin Trading

ContractNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContractNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContractNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContractNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

