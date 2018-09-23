Comparing SinglePoint (SING) & Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)

SinglePoint (NYSE: CEQP) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SinglePoint has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Crestwood Equity Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint N/A N/A N/A Crestwood Equity Partners -4.14% -1.09% -0.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Crestwood Equity Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $250,000.00 134.67 -$1.98 million N/A N/A Crestwood Equity Partners $3.88 billion 0.69 -$191.90 million ($1.16) -32.33

SinglePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crestwood Equity Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SinglePoint and Crestwood Equity Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Crestwood Equity Partners 0 2 6 0 2.75

Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus price target of $36.14, suggesting a potential downside of 3.62%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. SinglePoint does not pay a dividend. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out -206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats SinglePoint on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc. is a technology and acquisition company, which focuses on acquiring companies. The portfolio of companies of the firm includes payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. It operates through In-House Services and Referral Services segments. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil storage, as well as marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 0.5 Bcf/d of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 3.1 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 195,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 0.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 0.2 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.5 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 380,000 Bbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

