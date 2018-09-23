Comparing Simon Property Group (SPG) and HCP (HCP)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: HCP) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simon Property Group and HCP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 4 9 0 2.69 HCP 2 10 4 0 2.13

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $189.85, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. HCP has a consensus price target of $26.46, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Simon Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than HCP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCP has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simon Property Group and HCP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.54 billion 10.44 $1.95 billion $11.21 16.10 HCP $1.85 billion 6.71 $414.16 million $1.95 13.53

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than HCP. HCP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Simon Property Group pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCP pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and HCP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 40.11% 55.59% 7.20% HCP 3.39% 1.12% 0.45%

Summary

Simon Property Group beats HCP on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

