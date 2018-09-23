Comparing Innate Pharma (IPHYF) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: ADMS) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Innate Pharma and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Adamas Pharmaceuticals -1,138.59% -104.86% -54.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innate Pharma and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 149.09%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $49.74 million 6.26 -$54.68 million ($1.01) -5.36 Adamas Pharmaceuticals $570,000.00 914.44 -$89.49 million ($3.97) -4.83

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamas Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease. The company's product candidates under development includes ADS-5102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and in Phase II clinical trials for additional indications, such as the treatment of wearing OFF and delaying motor complications in Parkinson's disease, tardive dyskinesia, Huntington's chorea, and Tourette syndrome, as well as non-motor disorders consisting of depression, and anti-psychotic induced weight gain. Its products under development also includes ADS-4101, a modified-release lacosamide that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.