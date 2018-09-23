Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Shares Up 5.1%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.26. 565,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 288,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGI. BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $287.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 2.46%. equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 263,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 353.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

