Comcast (CMCSA) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report issued on Thursday. Pivotal Research currently has a $48.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

“We tweaked our cable 3Q forecasts modestly higher and expect a very solid 3Q result in front of the seasonally stronger 4Q and 1Q. In addition, we reduced our NBC 3Q forecasts materially lower (on film on tough comps and theme parks on the significant, but temporary, weather effects in Japan).”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.79.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

