ColossusXT (COLX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.65 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $7,629.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,059,603,366 coins and its circulating supply is 11,018,561,539 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

