CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) to announce sales of $8.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CM Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.61 million and the lowest is $8.60 million. CM Finance posted sales of $6.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CM Finance will report full year sales of $35.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $36.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.98 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CM Finance.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The investment management company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. CM Finance had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CM Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CM Finance stock. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 1,050.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares during the quarter. CM Finance accounts for approximately 7.5% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Caxton Corp owned 5.92% of CM Finance worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMFN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $120.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18. CM Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

