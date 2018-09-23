Cloud (CLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cloud has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Cloud has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00294024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00152352 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.06949064 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cloud Profile

Cloud was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloud’s official website is cloudwith.me

Buying and Selling Cloud

Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

