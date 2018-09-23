Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $152.47 on Friday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.79.

In other Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total value of $1,856,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,705.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

