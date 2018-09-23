Clorox (CLX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a sell rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.79.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $152.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. Clorox has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total value of $1,856,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Linda J. Rendle sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $56,658.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $7,471,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Clorox by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Clorox by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Clorox by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Clorox by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 547,070 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.