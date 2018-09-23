ClearPoll Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $4,615.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00294350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00152692 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.07100064 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.