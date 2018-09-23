City (CHCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $77.00 price objective on City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. City has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.59 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.49%. equities research analysts forecast that City will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $26,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $233,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,156 shares of company stock valued at $748,892 over the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in City by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

