Citigroup Trims Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Target Price to $98.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMC. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

