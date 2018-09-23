Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diageo (DGE)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,300 ($29.96) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,825 ($36.80) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 3,250 ($42.33) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.05).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.17) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.63).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 40.40 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $24.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,780 ($36.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,791.19). Insiders bought 603 shares of company stock worth $1,672,176 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

