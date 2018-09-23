Citigroup Lowers DowDuPont (DWDP) Price Target to $79.00

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DWDP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DWDP opened at $69.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DowDuPont has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in DowDuPont by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in DowDuPont by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.