Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Oppenheimer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPY opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.54. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $242.56 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

