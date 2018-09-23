Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Separately, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Blink Charging Co has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

