Citadel Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,268,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,423,000 after buying an additional 887,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,321,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,310,000 after acquiring an additional 130,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 675,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,903,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Hovde Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

