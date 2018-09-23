Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $32.28 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 63.57 and a current ratio of 63.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 92.07% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

