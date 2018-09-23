Church & Dwight (CHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.39

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 46009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $450,764.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,827 shares of company stock worth $27,940,594. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

