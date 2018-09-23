China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of ZNH opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 3,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

