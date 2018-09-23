China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Shares of ZNH opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $70.52.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
