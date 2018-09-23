China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

SNP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SNP stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.14. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.54 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $2.3455 dividend. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous special dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 12.6%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 75.04%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

