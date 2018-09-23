Chiasma Inc (CHMA) Director Scott Minick Purchases 25,000 Shares

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Scott Minick purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,595.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Minick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, Scott Minick purchased 4,000 shares of Chiasma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,280.00.

Chiasma stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Chiasma Inc has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in Chiasma in the first quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chiasma by 10.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chiasma by 634.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

