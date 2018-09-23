Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.42.

CVX opened at $121.13 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

