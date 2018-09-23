ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. First Analysis set a $17.00 target price on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 184,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,390. The company has a market cap of $301.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.28. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In related news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 47,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $620,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,736.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,252 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 51.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

