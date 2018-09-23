Change 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,524.00 (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Change has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Change token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, OKEx and Kucoin. Change has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $14,524.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00293084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00152693 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.97 or 0.07083025 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009264 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Change Token Profile

Change’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,109,987 tokens. The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Change is getchange.com . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

