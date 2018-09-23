Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $182,000 Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth about $4,065,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 18.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 112.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 9.3% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

NVG opened at $14.61 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

