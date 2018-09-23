Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 340.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 135.99%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

