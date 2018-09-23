Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $199,000 in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 366.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $113.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $109.90 and a 52-week high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

