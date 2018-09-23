Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.77 ($9.03).

CEC1 opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Wednesday. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a twelve month high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

