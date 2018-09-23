CDK Global Inc (CDK) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 41.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 149.8% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDK Global news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $63.17 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Barrington Research raised CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

