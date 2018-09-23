CBRE Group (CBRE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.19.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $122,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.