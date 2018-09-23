Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) & American Campus Communities (ACC) Critical Survey

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE: ACC) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Catchmark Timber Trust has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catchmark Timber Trust -15.22% -3.32% -1.90% American Campus Communities 12.97% 3.29% 1.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catchmark Timber Trust and American Campus Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catchmark Timber Trust $91.29 million 6.35 -$13.51 million ($0.34) -34.71 American Campus Communities $796.45 million 7.23 $69.03 million $2.31 18.19

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Catchmark Timber Trust. Catchmark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Catchmark Timber Trust and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catchmark Timber Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Campus Communities 1 3 7 0 2.55

Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. American Campus Communities has a consensus target price of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Given Catchmark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Catchmark Timber Trust is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Catchmark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Campus Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Catchmark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Catchmark Timber Trust pays out -158.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Campus Communities pays out 79.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Catchmark Timber Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and American Campus Communities has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Catchmark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Catchmark Timber Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds.

