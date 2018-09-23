Castleark Management LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Marriott International by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 22.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Marriott International by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

