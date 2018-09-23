Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.36% of Carter’s worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carter’s by 22.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 73.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 32.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

In related news, Director Jevin Eagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Pulver acquired 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRI shares. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of CRI opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.