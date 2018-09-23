Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report sales of $33.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.83 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $32.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $140.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.92 billion to $141.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $144.95 billion to $146.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $150,135.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,582,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,768,000 after buying an additional 706,543 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,544,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,537,000 after buying an additional 2,067,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,461,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,852,000 after buying an additional 1,530,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,322,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,944,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,932,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,176,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.94. 4,570,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,697. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

