Camden National Bank Sells 1,339 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Macquarie cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.28.

In other news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.99 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $270.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

