Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $283,000 Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

