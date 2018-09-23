Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,156 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 134,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $40.71 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

