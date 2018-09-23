California Resources (CRC) Bonds Rise 0.8% During Trading

An issue of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) bonds rose 0.8% against their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 8% coupon and is set to mature on December 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $93.00 and were trading at $90.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

CRC opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 5.57. California Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in California Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in California Resources by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

