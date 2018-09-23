C James Koch Sells 5,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.29, for a total value of $1,486,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 19th, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $1,554,400.00.

On Monday, September 17th, C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $1,581,950.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.68, for a total value of $3,186,800.00.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $297.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $151.25 and a twelve month high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boston Beer by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

