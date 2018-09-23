Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 131,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,605.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,984 shares in the company, valued at $17,865,384.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

