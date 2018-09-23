Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

BLDR stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,384.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Barr acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $937,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,522.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 113,247 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.8% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 394,394 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

