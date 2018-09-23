Buckingham Research Reiterates $41.00 Price Target for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Buckingham Research set a $41.00 target price on United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 785.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $947,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

