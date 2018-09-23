BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BT.A. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BT Group – CLASS A to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 245 ($3.19) in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 273.13 ($3.56).

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 228.85 ($2.98) on Thursday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.39).

In other news, insider Gavin Patterson sold 44,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £102,055.60 ($132,936.82). Also, insider Alison Wilcox bought 53,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,368.19).

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

