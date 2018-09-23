Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apogee Enterprises Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (APOG)

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) – DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

APOG opened at $43.01 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 77.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

