Brokerages Set Safran SA (SAF) Price Target at $110.60

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.10 ($132.67).

SAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of SAF stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €88.30 ($102.67). The stock had a trading volume of 834,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

